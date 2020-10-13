There are two symptoms defining TrumpVirus Republicans. The first is their enthrallment to QAnon conspiracies. To deal with our failing empire they have latched onto a conspiracy of elite pedophiles that are sabotaging Trump, who must be eliminated.
The reality is that a combination of free market ideology and the internet has immiserated and isolated them from their neighbors and allowed them to escape into their own separate reality.
The second is the purity of the grift. Trump’s inner circle of elevated fraudsters shows that late capitalism is now a system where everyone’s hand is in their neighbor’s pocket. The only worthwhile pursuit is to steal elections so you can steal from your constituents. The grifting GOP offers no solutions. So as long as everything continues to get worse, the frustrated TrumpVirus GOP will become more violent against their “enemies”. Fortunately they are lazy and unorganized. Vote for Joe Biden.
Matt Wade
Harrisonburg
