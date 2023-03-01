If you put aside armed criminals, the most feared enemy of the unarmed citizen is his own government. I suggest this was a major concern to the framers of the Constitution.
Philip Way
Dayton
(11) comments
When the founding fathers wrote the second amendment, they wouldn't even let their slaves own guns. There was actually more gun control then than there is now.
Too bad the dems/libs/progs/socs drove Ringling Bros. out of business. Clowns are coming out of small places in record numbers!
[thumbup] LOL!
The NRA was actually all about giving the 13 percent their 2nd Amendment rights.
Slaves had no need for guns in the beginning, everything they needed including clothes, food, shelter, and medical care, was provided. Later during the Civil War some were allowed to have firearms on both sides. Today a 13% segment of the population commits 75% of violent crime in America....hmmm.
Sorry, but your first sentence is ridiculous.
LVW, why is it ridiculous? It is absolutely true that many slaves had all those things and some much more. Many were taught to read and write and do math. Yes they were slaves but not all were treated like slaves, as a certain party would have us believe.
sammy, some slaves were most certainly mistreated by their owners and in case you didn't know some of those owners were black. I in no way condone or believe in slavery but the truth is not always being told about how many slaves were treated. Some were treated very well, so well in fact they did not want to leave their situation when given freedom. I think it's time,, and has been for a longtime to move on from what happened in the past. I doubt you could find a handful of people who think slavery today would be a good thing so why do the demonrats keep playing the race card? Why do black people keep falling for it when they can clearly see the results? Black peoples lives are worse today than they were 25 years ago and the fact they are killing each other in the slums of most big inner cities...where demonrats put them....should open their eyes enough to see what the demonrats have done to them. Joe Biden is a racist and his comments throughout his career as a senator leave no doubt where he really stands with black people yet they continue praising the race baiter in chief.....I really can't understand why any minority would vote for a demonrat!
Free…. You forgot to include the beatings!
Free....since Slaves had everything they needed to live a life of comfort, then surly you would not mind being a SLAVE. But then again you're not slave material huh, you're too light.
Indeed...
"Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of. Notwithstanding the military establishments in the several kingdoms of Europe, which are carried as far as the public resources will bear, the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms."
The 2nd Amendment had zip to do with deer hunting; it was all about curbing a repressive government.
And here we are...
