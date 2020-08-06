The article about Turner Ashby High School’s name reminds me of the Bible verse I Corinthians 13:11. It reads “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I set aside childish ways.”
The idea that in the year 2020 Rockingham County Public Schools would continue to have one of its schools named after someone who supported slavery and fought to continue slavery in perpetuity is the personification of a childish mind. There is no need to hem and haw about taking the temperature of the community or whether the feelings of TA alumni will be hurt. The School Board should vote immediately to change the name.
The recent death of John Lewis provides an opportunity to right the wrong of naming a high school after a racist. John Lewis High School sounds just right.
Tad Williams Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.