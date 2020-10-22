Donald Trump ricochets from one controversy to the next with such regularity that his critics are left playing whack-a-mole. Ironically, the frequency of his transgressions help him and his campaign because many of his affronts are only partially scrutinized. To truly understand the corrosiveness of this presidency, Trump's most troubling offenses (those moles) must be yanked back out of their dark holes into the light of day.
When asked during the presidential debate to denounce the Proud Boys, the president informed the dangerous extremist group to "stand by." The following day, when met with understandable outrage, he could have put the controversy to rest by boldly rebuking white nationalism in undeniably vehement terms. Instead, America got a tepid and ludicrous claim that he didn't know this well-known, neo-fascist organization.
Sadly, our president is either negligently uninformed or he is simply lying because white supremacists have his tacit approval.
Harry Atwood
Dayton
