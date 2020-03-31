The coronavirus threat has no guarantee of ending before Nov. 3, but no citizen should be forced to choose between safety and exercising their voting rights.
Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Ron Wyden recently introduced legislation that would allow every voter to mail in a ballot, beginning with the Nov. 3 election.
Voters in Virginia can be proud that our state is ahead of this proposal. Beginning on July 1, voters seeking absentee ballots will no longer need to state a reason for needing one. In primaries and other voting before that time, Gov. Northam has ordered election officials to allow voters to use the pandemic as their reason.
Approximately two-thirds of states allow similar "no-excuse" absentee balloting. The Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020 would make that right nationwide. The bill, or a similar reform measure, deserves totally bipartisan support -- at least, from all who support democracy.
Chris Edwards
Harrisonburg
No Chris, this bill does not deserve support. This is just another way for Demokkkrats to stuff the ballot box and commit fraud. I can promise you Chris, we Trump voters will not be scared to show up and vote. If you Demokkkrats are too scared and unmotivated to come out of your homes and vote, that's your problem.
