I am an old man who was brought up a Republican, but Bush got us in the Iraq war and the economy was down to 6,626 on March 6, 2009. The Dow went up 13,201 points when Obama left office.
Moscow Mitch said he would never win re-election, even with all the awful things bestowed on Obama. Trump has No class! No charm! No compassion! No wit! No warmth! No wisdom! No grace! All qualifications of Obama. He left thousands of children at the border who were caged to never see their parents again.
The Republican Party has replaced democracy with a dictatorship. Putin won this round.
Trump's budget for 2020 cutting $1.5 trillion from Medicaid, $84 billion from Medicare, $25 billion from Social Security. All the money is going to his big donors, big oil, big coal, big pharma. He abolished all of Obama's EPA restrictions.
The least righteous man on earth lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
May God help us to save our democracy!
John D. Zirkle
Elkton
(1) comment
Thank you, Driller, once again, for gracing us with your thoughtful analysis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.