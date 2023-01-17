On Jan. 11, 2023, at the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, a group of leaders from the City Elders hoped to present an issue of concern to our community.
Court Square Theater is scheduled to put on a Drag Queen show on Feb. 4. They are billing it as a "family friendly event."
There are several troubling issues I have with this performance.
First, through the Arts Council, both Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg contribute to Court Square Theater, so our tax dollars will subsidize this event.
Second, since when are lewd and suggestive acts "family-friendly?" The movie theaters have better standards than this. Underage minors are prohibited from viewing R or X-rated films, but this performance is perfectly fine for youngsters to see. The trouble is, what they see can never be 'unseen.'
Third, this performance violates the moral standard of our community. It also violates the obscenity laws currently on the books in Virginia.
Hopefully, at the next meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 25, this matter will be brought to the full attention of the board and the community.
Lois Paul
Port Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.