Corpsman up! Medic!
These are calls that anyone having served or serving in the military recognizes as calls for immediate medical help. The civilian equivalent is dialing 911.
The above calls for help are relevant to the citizens of Rockingham County who are in urgent need for COVID-19 vaccinations; not a “plan,” but actual vaccinations. My goal in writing this “feedback” is to stir more readers into speaking out. I’ve called all our local, state and federal representatives, including the Virginia governor’s office and the Virginia Department of Health. I’ve filled out all the surveys. I’ve asked for action. No one has a clue as to what to do.
It appears to me that Gov. Northam isn’t seriously concerned about his constituents now that he survived the virus and it’s no longer a personal threat. Maybe he should be concerned about his legacy. No matter who I’ve spoken to from medical practitioners to all levels of government officials, I get the exact same response. There is no implementation plan.
Well, this is likely to be Gov. Northam’s legacy:
“During the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, Gov. Northam monumentally failed his constituents. He proved incapable of taking action to get Virginia’s citizens vaccinated.”
Mr. Dana Beyeler
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.