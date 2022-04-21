The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every business in one way or another, but few sectors have been as hard hit or face a longer road to recovery than the travel agency industry. And still, government restrictions, such as inbound testing rules, are further delaying our industry's recovery and creating roadblocks for travelers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's inbound testing order is the single biggest barrier to the full recovery of the international air travel system on which my business is largely based. This rule, in place since January 2021, requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test for all air passengers arriving from another country, regardless of vaccination status.
Travelers' fears range from uncertainty about availability of testing overseas to the financial and psychological burdens associated with being prevented from returning home due to a positive (or false positive) test result.
At the very least, exempting fully vaccinated travelers from this rule would help my business begin to recover from the devastation of COVID-19.
My message to elected officials in Congress, on behalf of the more than 160,000 persons who work in the travel agency industry, is simple: When it comes to travel planning we need consistency and certainty. The solution is within easy reach: exempt fully vaccinated U.S. travelers from the inbound testing requirement.
Charles Turner II
Weyers Cave
