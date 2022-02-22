The New York Times Coronavirus Tracker has reported 31 deaths from coronavirus in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in the last two weeks! Yes, you read that correctly! Thirty-one citizens of Rockingham County (12 deaths) and Harrisonburg (19 deaths) have died of COVID in the past two weeks. And we know that statistically the great majority of these deaths were of people who were not vaccinated.
Perhaps one was a member of your family or a relative or friend or co-worker or neighbor. What are you waiting for? You can help stop these needless deaths by getting vaccinated yourself, if you are medically able to do so. You can also voluntarily wear a mask in indoor spaces to prevent more needless deaths. Both vaccinations and mask-wearing will help protect you and others in the community. Be a good neighbor to everyone in your community.
Carol Kudless
Rockingham
