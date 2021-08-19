Those who do not get vaccinated, for whatever reason, need to look beyond their own personal feelings. Even if you have no symptoms, it is possible to give the virus to any contact. The idea that only you can be impacted is false.
I have chronic health problems, but I still need to go to the pharmacy and grocery. Exposure can lead to additional problems and expose my disabled wife to severe complications and possibly death. Where is the compassion, consideration for others and understanding of the impact refusal to take a simple proven shot may have on family and community?
Allen Clague, MD
Rockingham
