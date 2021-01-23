Since 80% of the COVID-19 deaths in America have been among persons 65 years of age and older, why is there no indication on the Central Shenandoah Health District website of when seniors will be scheduled to receive the vaccine in this health district? The schedule for Phase 1b essential workers through the end of February is listed on the website, but, as of today (Jan. 20) nowhere on the schedule are senior citizens listed. When is it our turn? Are we being put off until March at the earliest? Seniors need the vaccine much sooner than that. Thank you.
Carol A. Kudless
Rockingham
