I see in a news article where the Cracker Barrel organization is now supportive of Pride Month and the LGBT orientation. At some locations, the Cracker Barrel rocking chairs out front are multi-colored to support that stance.
The article quoted the Texas Family Project as saying, "a once family-friendly establishment has caved to the mob." I'm not sure that group rises to the status of a mob. According to the latest Gallup poll, only 7.2% of adults in the U.S. identify as other than "straight" or "heterosexual."
In any event, that the Cracker Barrel management would get behind a lifestyle that has proven to be so divisive in our culture is more than sad.
If a unified Christian group representing well over 50% of Americans presented a statement declaring, "God creates people in His image as either male or female, and this creation is a fixed matter of human biology and not individual choice," would Cracker Barrel hang it on some of their rocking chairs?
J.B. Martin, Sr.
Elkton
