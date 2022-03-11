President Biden, for whom I voted, has made his mistakes. The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan certainly comes to mind (although decisions by the previous administration left him with no good options). But for James Poplar to claim that “the Ukraine crisis is a direct result of President Biden’s weak foreign policy” is, to put it diplomatically, absurd. And to call Trump’s response to Russia a “robust policy of deterrence” because of his sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (which I supported) is to conveniently overlook his four years of feckless fawning over Putin and publicly taking the autocrat’s word over that of his own intelligence services at the Helsinki summit.
As hard as it is for those predisposed to assume everything President Biden does is a disaster, his sustained and successful efforts to unite the world against Putin’s aggression was in fact a masterful effort of diplomatic engagement. No, it did not prevent Putin from his predetermined plan to invade Ukraine (likely nothing would have), but it did call Putin out for the tyrant he is and thwart his plan to “divide and conquer” the United Nations. Unlike the armchair quarterbacks who, in hindsight, have it all figured out, U.S. presidents must play the difficult hands they’re dealt, balancing a myriad of priorities on multiple fronts. President Biden, like every president, has made mistakes, but let’s give him credit where credit is due.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
