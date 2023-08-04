Remember when Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian national who claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election? Don Jr. walked away disappointed when he realized they were just trying to use his family to influence American foreign policy regarding adoption. Nevertheless, there was significant outrage from Democrats against the Trump family over that meeting. Some even appeared to believe that it is illegal to talk with a Russian person. Perhaps a bit xenophobic?
Imagine if it had been different. Imagine if Don Jr. was actually hired by Russians based on his family name. Imagine if these foreigners paid several of the Trump family millions of dollars for their inside access and influence with Don Jr.'s father, President Trump. And imagine if the president allowed significant U.S. policy including the disbursement of a billion U.S. dollars to be affected by the bribes from his wealthy foreign patrons.
That would be bad, wouldn't it? So why, exactly, are Joe and Hunter Biden still in the White House? Unfortunately, it's clear that the Justice Department is in the Democrats' pocket. Congress needs to act immediately to remove the Biden crime family from Washington, D.C.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.