After sharing my “Critical Race Inclusion” letter (DN-R, 4/6/23) with a cousin, she emailed back about her similar experience. “On my Savannah, Beaufort, and Charleston trip recently, I did a dive into the history as well and found, in all three places, acknowledgement and discussion of the history of enslaved people. In Beaufort, for example, Obama created the headquarters for the Reconstruction Era National Historic Park. I took a walking tour there given by an African-American woman park ranger who focused on Black businesses in Beaufort. I also went to two plantations that stressed their honest history and talked about slave labor building and maintaining the buildings and grounds. Quite a difference from the “leaders” of South Carolina and Georgia.”
What strikes me at this point is the sad disconnect between the positive education in African-American history that my cousin and I experienced at the grassroots level and the white supremacist actions being enacted at the highest levels of government. What governors like DeSantis in Florida are doing to erase Black history in the schools is the exact opposite of what so many public and private institutions are doing locally to educate us to the full multiracial story of American life past and present. The very recent expulsion of two young Black elected officials by the Republican-dominated Tennessee House of Representatives smacks yet further of suppression of Black voices, this time in terms of human individuals. If we are the grow as a nation, racism must be overcome.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
