A recent trip to North and South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida emphasized “critical race inclusion.” By critical, I mean necessary. By race, the primary focus was on African Americans. By inclusion, I refer to experiences where the histories of Blacks (and to a lesser degree Native Americans), both tragic and triumphant, were brought to public light through interpretive signs, tourist-oriented magazines, environmental displays, videos, monuments, exhibitions, and tours. Where did this take place? In local, state, and national parks, welcome centers, and a variety of public and private places.
My sense is that the deliberate inclusion of African-American and Native-American stories and histories in our public American landscape is relatively recent, mainly the product of the last twenty years. At a visitors center, the artistic achievements of the Gullah basket makers of the South Carolina and Georgia coasts were featured on film. Historical signage and a monument at Fort Frederica on Georgia’s St. Simons Island brought to public awareness the life of Robert Abbott, born on the island in 1868, the child of former slaves, who went on to found The Chicago Defender, the first African-American newspaper and a powerful instrument for racial progress.
On Georgia’s Jekyll Island, the St. Andrews Picnic Area featured “The Wanderer Memory Trail” memorializing the deeply disturbing story of America’s last known slave ship, The Wanderer, that illegally delivered its brutalized human cargo to the island in 1858. Such inclusive stories, even the most challenging, are critical to our progress as a people and nation.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.