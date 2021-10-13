This is what leadership from the middle of the road looks like when a moderate politician voices their opinion.
In this case Hilary Irons, candidate for Rockingham County School Board District 3, says that when 89 F-bombs are used it is OK as long as you throw 32,000 other words in the mix.
Of course that is supposed to lower the offensive nature of the much-used curse word.
This is utterly unacceptable and not someone who should make decisions for our children's well-being and education, thus forming their values.
The best choice for District 3 is Matthew Cross! Matt would never wink at such despicable literature!
Reference the book/movie "The Hate You Give." Read it if you like, but be prepared for your standards to be assaulted, lowered and dumbed down.
Dan Garber
Harrisonburg
