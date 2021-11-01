District 3 voters, we need a strong Christian candidate on the School Board. A candidate who will advocate for the safety of our children. A candidate who is honest and has integrity. That is not Matt Cross. How do I know? I know because my son was threatened twice by him.
My autistic son, during the 2013-14 school year, became overwhelmed in the classroom and exited the school building. Matt Cross, the school resource officer, was summoned to help get him back into the building. During the interaction, he threatened to physically make my son reenter the building by dragging his butt down the hall. I confronted Matt via telephone the next day and he acknowledged what he said, but I did not file a formal complaint.
Learning that Matt was running for School Board, I knew I must share my story. It was no longer just about my son, but all the children in RCPS. When I posted about the incident on Matt’s Facebook campaign page, I was startled by his response. He replied, “ABSOLUTE LIE! I would tell everything about your child but I’m not going to stoop that low Leslie.” He threatened to disclose personal, confidential information about a student. He deleted the thread, silencing me, a District 3 voter and RCPS employee. This is not acceptable behavior for someone running for School Board.
Please vote for Hilary Irons! She will protect and advocate for every student!
Leslie Miller
Rockingham
