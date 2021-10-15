There is a huge difference between “telling schools what they should teach” and “stand[ing] up for parental input in the education of their children.” The first implies dictatorial interference in setting school policies; the second points to cooperative discussion between parents and school personnel. Terry McAuliffe knows the difference; Valeta McDonald does not.
Ms. McDonald’s letter is a list of Republican scare tactics. For years, Republicans have warned of the evils of far-left policies, the desires of far-left politicians to curtail parental input in schools, and the widespread, malevolent influence of critical race theory and transgender policies in classrooms. Don’t believe them; the situation is not as prevalent as they claim.
Similar mischaracterizations describe Cross as uniquely qualified for the School Board because of his time as a school resource officer. However, resource officers deal with a very small percentage of students. While they help enormously with students with severe behavior problems, such students do not comprise large parts of the student body. Resource officers therefore lack exposure to important segments of the hardworking, achieving young people who make up our schools.
Most importantly, Matt Cross shows no familiarity with academic content, teaching strategies, and other pedagogy that are essential to improving our schools and educating our students. Our School Board needs strong, creative, communicative educational leaders. In accordance with our Founding Fathers’ desires to separate church and state, supporters of traditional Judeo-Christian values might be better placed in religious organizations.
Susan Sheridan
Rockingham
