Matt Cross is uniquely qualified to represent parents and students in District 3 for the RCPS school board. His professional training, skill sets in child safety advocacy, former student and parent in District 3, lay minister experiences and almost a decade as an SRO Deputy for eastern Rockingham Schools frames his leadership abilities and vital frontline "on the job" experience. His DNA for safety is every students lifesaver and every parents hope.
His involvement in student issues from mental health, drugs, online predators, sexual assault, court laws and regulations, drunk driving ALL spell an engaged and knowledgeable candidate. His work along side building administrators gives him valued collaborative skills as a school board member.
Rockingham residents reacted to Terry McAuliffe’s comment “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” with disgust. We cannot allow our schools to be overrun by Richmond’s leftist ideology.
Parents need a board member who listens to parents and has the strength to push back vs. politicians imposing their will via laws and policies on our children’s education.
As an RCPS parent of two girls, 36 year RCPS teacher/coach, lifetime Virginia PTA member and nationally recognized child safety advocate, I proudly and professionally endorse Matt Cross. Having taught, coached and then worked with him shoulder to shoulder in student safety events and internet safety/social media issues voters can trust Matt and know he’ll promote traditional values and parental involvement in our schools.
Joe Showker
Rockingham
