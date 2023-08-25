All of America's government is divided in three parts. The legislative branch, while nominally Democrat and Republican, often functions as a corrupt uniparty. Senators and long term incumbents use tax revenue for personal power and enrichment. Take note of Senators' reaction to the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. Elites of both parties agree that if an unarmed woman engages in a rowdy protest and tries to enter their chamber to yell at them for not doing their jobs, she should be gunned down to bleed out on the floor. On the rare occasions when our legislators are not selling themselves to corporate or foreign lobbyists and can actually spare a thought for the common people, this is how they regard us.
The judicial branch follows the lead of our self-enriching legislators and the cancerously- swelling federal bureaucracy. They will not rock the boat. Consequently the federal government has been allowed to grow into an unrecognizable behemoth that engages us in perpetual, money-laundering foreign wars.
What America needs is an executive leader in the mold of Jackson, Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and Reagan. We need someone with the guts to cross the Rubicon and dismantle the illicit power of his own executive branch. He needs to fire the deep state and stand up to corrupt political pressure. The treasonous deep state sabotaged his first presidency with fabrications about Russia. Now they are trying to imprison him with dishonest prosecutions to keep him from running. That's why America needs Trump in 2024.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.