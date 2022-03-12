I respect the rights of my fellow citizens to vote for the leaders of their choice.
Elections however do have consequences. For someone to write a supportive letter for this administration while their incompetence is staring at them from all directions and at the gas station is simply beyond me. I pray for our leaders and this great country.
We need it.
John Sullivan
Bridgewater
