"If you smile at me, I will understand, 'cause that is something everybody everywhere does in the same language."
David Crosby co-wrote and sang these words in "Wooden Ships."
While grieving for this significant musician, it was profoundly disturbing to see the Daily News-Record's libelous "cartoon" after his death.
David Crosby brought exquisite harmonies and beautiful music into our lives and deserves celebration and admiration.
The derogatory and politically pointed editorial "cartoons" which the DN-R has been running serve only to anger and alienate us from one another.
Please bring us editorial cartoons that create unity and joy!
The tribute and obituary for Jeff Beck, another extraordinary musician, was perfect!
Carol Maureen DeHart
Fulks Run
(1) comment
When I read it, it didn't really make any sense to me. Seems like they could have done a little better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.