We have been doing ourselves and our country a great disservice by tunnel vision partisanship, the almost exclusive reliance on one faction or another no matter which party or group we would call ours. Sen. Mitch McConnell and his Republican supporters crassly displayed that partisanship soon after the inauguration by claiming that their chief purpose was to make President Biden a one-term president.
Democrats have fallen into the same trap by talking (with rare exceptions) as if success depended on not losing one Democrat’s vote in the evenly divided Senate. No party can govern effectively without working with colleagues of the other party with a commitment to work together to produce good legislation. There must be some Republicans who can endorse the necessity of adopting much legislation that a few Democrats can’t stomach and vice versa. As long as we expect partisanship from each other instead of statesmanship it is no surprise that people are disappointed with our government. Don’t just blame the president!
Partisanship over statesmanship along with economic and other crises on which no president can have much influence are reasons enough for this administration to fall short of what the nation wants and needs. We must insist that all members of Congress work together for the best long-term interests of the nation and insist that they do their utmost to solve serious problems we face with an administration in which all of us take pride.
William Dent
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.