There's much we don't know going into Tuesday's Election. Half of America will celebrate and half will be sorely disappointed (maybe angry). How will you deal with seeing your party lose?
I voted for President Trump. I sincerely believe the Republican Party most represents my values. Would I be disappointed if Trump loses? Yes, but either way our lives go on.
Years ago, I decided my hope will never be placed in a political party. When I gave my life to Jesus Christ, He set me on a firm foundation (for both eternity in heaven and here on earth). If you must deal with disappointment, or as you celebrate victory, temper your emotions and seek God through His Son, Jesus … then you will be on a truly firm foundation, living free of so much anxiety and worry. Trust me, neither presidential candidate can give you this Blessed Life.
Steve Campbell
Fishersville
