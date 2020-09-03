Dear sign vandalizer,
I have so many questions! Maybe the next time you come by, you could spend some time on the porch with me. We could swap stories. You could tell me about your grandma, and I could tell you about mine. Can you remember where she kept the candy dish? Did you have a pet growing up? Or did you have to work after school, like I did, just to help your parents with bills.
What are some of your core values? What has your daddy taught you that you still appreciate? What makes you happy? Did it make you happy to tear down the Biden sign, and the Black Lives Matter signs in my front yard? Anyway, I put the signs back up. Next time you come by, let’s swap stories. We might discover we have more in common than not.
Peace to you,
Les Horning
Harrisonburg
