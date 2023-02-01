There is a lot of misinformation floating around concerning the debt ceiling. Friday there was a lady asking very valid questions about our national debt and responsibilities. Then the column from Armstrong Williams, which, as usual, was full of flames he manufactures. I don’t know how someone — given the objective history on Rand Paul — could possibly believe anything he says or does, much like Kevin McCarthy. At least McCarthy seems to be making noise towards bipartisan discussion on the future spending, but the rhetoric of the Republican Party is hiding their agenda and the fact that 25% of the current debt is attributable to the Trump administration.
Here are six things you need to know:
1. The debt ceiling is a cap on federal debt, much of which has been accrued years or decades ago.
2. A recession is virtually guaranteed if we do not raise the debt limit, not to speak of the horrendous cost of not doing so.
3. Hitting the debt ceiling has little to do with the economic health of the nation.
4. Deals to cut spending while holding the ceiling limit hostage are pure politics on both sides. It is money that has been approved by Congress and essentially spent.
5. The debt ceiling has been around for over 100 years and has been raised about 100 times. It should be abolished just like some other outdated things such as the electoral college.
6. A national economy with sovereign currency does not operate like a household or business budget.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
