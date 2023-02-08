The national discourse surrounding the debate over raising the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling has degenerated to a shocking level of stupidity.
As the federal budget is becoming overwhelmed by a tsunami of debt service and inflation rages out of control, we are simultaneously told that unless we continue to raise the debt ceiling and borrow more trillions we can’t possibly pay back, our economic future is in jeopardy.
This is akin to telling a junkie who is dying from a heroin overdose that the solution is another injection of heroin.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration brags about reducing the annual budget deficit to $2 trillion, and sends tens of billions of dollars to provoke and fund an un-winnable proxy war in Ukraine in an effort to cancel Vladimir Putin and expand American military hegemony to EuroAsia.
It may be time to throw my hat in the ring and run for office. The shocking level of arrogance, incompetence and stupidity emanating from our government and the subsequent gaslighting of the middle class have became utterly intolerable.
Travis Rhodes
Dayton
