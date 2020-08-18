I hope your readers will excuse my ignorance but I need a definition. This is honest, please define racism. I know the Webster but not the urban dictionary version of the word.
If the picture of a fictional very loved character is offensive to you, think of me! Each day I awaken to a “Pickles” cartoon and there I am, for all to see, depicted as Earl, an old balding stupid white guy. I’m not offended. It’s just a cartoon.
I supported MLK, RFK/JFK who worked to break the bonds that held people back. As a student and federal employee, I saw Affirmative Action, EEO, civil rights work for people of color. Some of my white brothers and sisters died in Mississippi to make this world better for people of color. A sense of humor may help race relations? Every word, thought or deed isn’t racist. Smile, life’s a journey.
James Kerwin
Rockingham County
