In this country we have choices when we vote; we aren’t just offered an official ruling party list. This November, you have great choices for the House of Delegates and state Senate races.
Esther Nizer is running for the House of Delegates, district 34. She is an Elkton resident whose family has lived here for seven generations. She has a long record of volunteer work for her church and community and has trained JMU faculty and staff in technology for two decades. Kathy Beery, running for Senate district 2, grew up in a children’s home but got a college education, raised a family, and taught in public schools in Greene County and Harrisonburg.
Both Esther and Kathy are passionate fighters for our public education system. Both care deeply about access to healthcare. Both are pragmatic problem solvers who believe the Commonwealth should support communities where everyone thrives — businesses, families, schools, farmers and workers. The success of government should not be measured by how much it cuts taxes for corporations and the rich, but how it uses tax moneys responsibly to benefit all.
Speaking of education, we also have choices in three school board races in Rockingham county. Public schools exist to serve our children, not to provide a battle ground for adults to fight culture wars.
Please support candidates who speak for our children and support our hard-working teachers, not those who claim to speak for parents but really speak for narrow ideologies.
Timothy Jost
Harrisonburg
