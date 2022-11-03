Ben Cline voted against seating a democratically elected president and has consistently voted against measures supported by a majority of the American people. If you want a country governed by unelected judges and elected officials who represent a minority of Americans, vote Republican. If you think democracy is still worth fighting for, vote Democratic.
Timothy Jost
Rockingham
