Matthew Wade's letter ("Democrats Will Pursue Ambitious Agenda," Nov. 11) should concern all Virginians. He states that our local delegates and senators "will have no say in any of it (improvements) because they are now in a powerless minority." His praise of numerous "improvements" will lead to increased entitlements, sanctuary cities, gun confiscation, drug addiction, more crime, educational indoctrination, conflagration of Virginia's rich history, political correctness, restricted speech, and in the end increased taxes and homelessness.
We can see the failed results today in California, New York, Illinois, and nearly every Democrat-controlled city in America. At each location, conservative voices were effectively silenced by majority Democrat legislators. Citizens are fleeing to friendly states where they can find affordable housing, safety, and are not taxed into poverty. Unfortunately, those people will bring with them the same "feel good" policies that destroyed the places they left.
I take no pleasure in the blueness of Virginia and its pending reconstruction.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
I have lived in small-town Wisconsin, suburban Chicago, Chicago proper, New York City, Boston, Tokyo, Washington DC, Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley, and here in the Shenandoah Valley. My experiences in each location have taught me to appreciate the charms, avoid or try to fix what is not-so-good, and steer clear of sweeping generalizations about a place. That someone would sit here in the Shenandoah Valley (the only location, by the way, where my home has ever been broken into) describing uniform nastiness to all urban areas is laughable.
What sources lead you to the conclusions in your letter?
Dearest Susan, there is a good reason President Trump told Nervous Nancy to go back to California and fix her district -- the place is in shambles as noted in all liberal MSM.
Virginia Democrats won't be happy until it is legal to defecate on the sidewalk in front of a business and the business owner is the one who is fined for not cleaning it up. I blame the election results on the Republican Party of Virginia who did not seek candidates to run in many districts and let Dems run unopposed. I'm not too concerned though because Democrats will do what they always do when they get in power, raise taxes, then try to bribe us with our own money or launder it through corrupt government programs that they will create. Their dreams of 'gun control' are just that, dreams. They'll have to settle for Taliban tactics, erasing state history by removing statues and anything else that represents things they don't like and making sure that the "beautiful" and "moral" act of ruthlessly slaughtering the unborn is legal and highly encouraged. Dead babies and higher taxes, two things that bring a smile to Democrats' faces.
I agree with you Major Owens. Great letter.
