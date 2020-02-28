How does America end this constant madness? I thought electing a Democrat may do it. But who?
Sanders? He spent time in the USSR and it's evident his bent is more communist than democrat socialist.
Biden? I'm older than he but my brain isn't as twiddled as his. I know what state I'm in. I don't mix up 1960 things with 2020 things.
Warren? Just watching her jerky movements and whopper half-truths is scary and she, too, is socialist.
Pete? No D.C. experience and we've seen how that works.
Amy? To me she is the only one that could bring Americans back to being only Americans. Her platform is weak. She does not build herself up by running down others.
Big plus. Bloomberg, if you could pull the New Yorker out of N.Y. you'd still not pull the New Yorker out of Bloomberg. Democrats, you don't excite me!
James Kerwin
Broadway
