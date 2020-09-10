I would like to let Democrats know that everything they say and do to destroy President Trump draws his supporters even closer to him! I would never believe anything most Democrats say, not trust anything they do and would never vote for one of them, given the current group out there today.
What they do to President Trump would crush any one of them. While the press we have today is a puppet in the hands of Democrats and they control the mainstream, in the end I am a firm believer that good will always prevails over bad.
I trust we will re-elect President Trump and he can and will continue to Make America Great! Pray for peace.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
