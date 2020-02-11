The United States in the 20th century became a socialist country. All the social engineering of FDR and Democrats were socialistic. It now is evident all Democrats have socialistic leanings or communistic bent. Communism is socialism intent on the destruction of capitalism.
I refer you to the "Communist Manifesto" and the following by David Floyd: Socialists can be pro or anti-market. They may consider the ultimate goal to be a revolution the abolition of social classes, or they may seek more pragmatic outcomes: universal health care, for example, or a universal pension scheme.
Social Security is a socialist policy that has been adopted in the unabashedly capitalist United States (as are the eight-hour working day, free public education, and arguably universal suffrage). Socialists may run for election, forming coalitions with nonsocialist parties, as they do in Europe, or they may govern as authoritarians, as the Chavista regime does in Venezuela.
James Kerwin
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.