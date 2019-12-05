I watched the impeachment hearing on TV as long as I could tolerate it. Clearly, the hearing is a prosecution in search of a crime.
I have read about the horrors of Russian concentration camps — torture, brainwashing, people committed to torture chambers, based on false accusations. Never in my most horrific nightmare, did I ever dream that the United States would be taken over by evil enemies of the country. But, there they are, poised to trample the nation.
Democrats are using impeachment to accomplish a coup d'etat.
I find it amusing that in the Democrats' frenzy to attack President Trump, they exposed one of their own, Joe Biden.
Caroll H. Schmidt
Elkton
(1) comment
Good letter Carroll. I agree with you. This entire impeachment fiasco is nothing but a witch hunt by the Demokkkrats, who are simply bitter and angry because they lost the last presidential election, and are likely to lose the next one. It's backfiring on them though, as their evil schemes always eventually do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.