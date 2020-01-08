Gun Control, what the liberals don’t want you to know!
A 1994 survey conducted by Bill Clinton’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Americans use guns to frighten away intruders who are breaking into their homes 500,000 times per year.
Obama’s CDC in 2013 conducted gun control study finding that almost all national surveys indicate defensive gun uses by victims are at least as common as offensive uses by criminals, with estimates of annual uses ranging from about 500,000 to more than 3 million!
Of course all these facts are buried by the gun grabbers even though they happened during their heroes’ reign.
To quote Benjamin Franklin, “Democracy can best be described as a meal between a wolf and a sheep and the sheep must be armed.”
Ben Lawson
McGaheysville
