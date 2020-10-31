The Democrats don't deserve to win this election. Some don't even deserve to be labeled Democratic, when they rule by judicial fiat rather than being accountable to voters. It's power "by any means necessary." The Russia hoax projected Clinton's wrongdoing; the Ukrainian impeachment projected Biden's. The alleged racial murder that triggered our summer riots appears to be misleading in hindsight, and more accurately the story of a fentanyl overdose.
Democrat party leaders refuse to condemn the Marxists behind the dishonestly named Black Lives Matter and Anti-Fascist movements, even as we have suffered the worst rioting and arson damage in our country's history.
Of course there are good folks in the rank and file, including good faith BLM marchers. It's the corrupt leadership. After we vote them out, why not also take their advice and stack the Supreme Court with constitutionalists?
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
