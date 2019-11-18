The commonwealth of Virginia will soon have the unique ability to make thousands of its taxpaying, law-abiding citizens criminals. After the recent victory of Democrat state legislators, the governor is threatening to make current legal firearms illegal and subject to confiscation. With all of the problems our state has, what better way to improve our condition than to alienate thousands of hardworking taxpayers, some of whom are law enforcement officers, than to remove their rights. Our "tin ear" governor continues fumbling his way through his term. If he and the legislature can be successful with this, what will they come after next?
Bob King
New Market
I foresee a lot of tragic boating accidents if the Coonman Confiscation Corps passes its anti 2nd Amendment agenda.
