Earlier this week a letter stated that Rep. Ben Cline wants to take away access to contraception. This is a complete and total lie. There is no serious political effort in the country to ban access to the birth control pill. Democrats’ introduction of the Right to Contraception Act was an attempt to create a controversy where one does not exist. Not a single additional person has access to contraception that did not before this bill’s passage.
This is nothing more than an attempt to deflect from real issues that are actually impacting people’s lives, like the fact that inflation is still higher than it has been in generations, gas prices are 50% higher than they were two years ago, and crime rates are skyrocketing. As well, more than 107,000 people, mostly young, died from opioid overdose in 2021 alone. That was without the 11,000-plus pounds of fentanyl that was confiscated at the open southern border that same year.
Instead of addressing the actual crisis facing our country, Democrats are fighting imaginary battles and are angry Ben Cline won’t join them in their game of make-believe.
Bill Call
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.