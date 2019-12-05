Background checks to keep guns out of the hands of criminals work and should be a government priority. Given how much Democrats have talked about the importance of background checks, I was shocked when Republicans found that almost 200,000 criminals had not been entered into the database for the past several years. Thanks to the Republicans for getting that error corrected.
It is really surprising that Democrat Gov. Northam and his predecessor, Democrat Gov. McAuliffe, did not catch that mistake. It just goes to show how careless they are. We should not trust them when they say that they have "commonsense" solutions until laws on the books are fully implemented and enforced to target criminals, not law-abiding gun owners. The most commonsense solution was ensuring that we had effective background checks. How could they have made such a basic mistake?
Paul Clancey
Harrisonburg
