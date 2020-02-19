The Democratic Virginia House of Delegates is overturning our Constitution every minute (13 anti-Second Amendment bills, driver license, thus voter ID, for illegals) and now they just voted essentially to eliminate the electoral college in Virginia (aren't we a republic?) by voting to give all electoral votes to whomever wins the popular vote in the state. (It is done by districts now) The Electoral College protects areas that are underrepresented.
This misses the entire point of fairness and looking out for the rights of everyone in the country. Note how quickly they are trying to dismantle Virginia. By all means let your state senators know how you feel. Welcome to the Non-Democratic Socialist Republic of VIRUSSRGINA! Are Gulags next?
Kathleen Bell
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.