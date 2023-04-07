I reject the label "Democratic" for the political party, and say "Democrat" instead. Democrats do not deserve the label "Democratic" because they do not appear to value or practice democratic governance. Democrats give democracy lip service ad nauseam, but judged by actions, they reject democracy.
Contrary to urban legend, America is not a democracy. It is a republic with strong democratic elements. The crown jewel of this government is supposed to be the rule of law enforced equally, written by representatives elected by the people.
Today's Democrats reject the rule of law. They prefer fiat -- judicial or executive orders. Rather than repealing the 2nd Amendment, Democrats celebrate presidents and judges who violate the Constitution. Rather than legislating abortion rights, for decades Democrats hallucinated a guarantee from our 18th century Constitution, then complained when that mirage vanished.
The most democratic part of our republic is our vote. But Democrats don't value voting, just winning. They favor unmonitored drop boxes, unverified signatures, and non-enforcement of election laws in blue, urban areas. Without election integrity, we can't discern between fake ballots and citizens' votes. When civil rights protesters gathered on January 6 to decry broken election laws, they were taken as political prisoners and grossly overcharged as insurrectionists.
If officials can't or won't prove to the people that an election was conducted with integrity, then there hasn't been an election. "Just trust us" doesn't cut it. This is how democracy dies — with its killers gushing repeatedly about their love for democracy.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.