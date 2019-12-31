Hypocrisy doesn't negate an otherwise valid argument, but it does show bad faith.
If you support measures such as red flag laws, expanded background checks, etc., fine. If you oppose such measures, it's equally as acceptable. Vigorous discourse on these issues should be promoted.
Yet, the same people who spent years railing against "sanctuary cities," which resisted or didn't enforce immigration laws, are often those who support the designation of Rockingham County as a "Second Amendment sanctuary." Excuse me for being a bit skeptical of the expertise of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors regarding matters such as constitutional law.
This designation shows that those who derided the ability of localities to subvert the will of higher legislatures are willing to jettison their principles when they find themselves on the losing side of a political fight. At least demonstrate some intellectual consistency.
Ritt Culbreth
Harrisonburg
Big difference, liberal Ritt: sanctuary cities protecting illegal immigrants and other crooks have no basis from, or ever mentioned in our constitution
UNLIKE the second amendment. One does not need to be a constitutional scholar to understand that fact.
Liberal fanatics try to distort fallacy into fact to promote a social agenda.
newsy, good response.
