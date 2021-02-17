Democrats running our federal executive and legislative branches have ramped up the level of partisanship with little regard for law, precedent, or truth. In their haste to impeach Donald Trump despite his no longer being president, they forgot minor details such as providing any evidence he did what they accused him of. They failed in the Senate, but I wonder if they realize they’ve opened Pandora’s Box.
If Republicans recapture the House, should they impeach Democrats no longer in office? How about President Obama for his part in the Russia Hoax, or Secretary Clinton for her compromise of national security with her emails? Perhaps Republicans in power would never transform their governance into such an shameful joke.
On the other hand, the Democrats are making their bed, and deserve to lie in it.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.