On May 13, Republicans in Rockingham County District 4 will select their candidate for the upcoming election of a new District 4 County Supervisor to succeed outgoing supervisor Bill Kyger. I am supporting Dennis Driver to be our nominee because I feel he is the best candidate to be our next supervisor. Dennis has demonstrated his commitment and dedication to the citizens through his local government service as a mayor, a council member and a representative to the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Social Services Advisory Board, the Regional Sewer Authority, the county Capital Improvements Planning Advisory Board and the county Parks and Recreation Commission. The experience and knowledge gained through these positions prepares him to best address current and future issues such as budget and taxes, public safety, preserving our agricultural heritage, schools and education, infrastructure needs, and responsible, controlled growth.
Over 12 years of demonstrated successful, common-sense conservative leadership in our local government has prepared Dennis to be our next District 4 supervisor. Please join me on May 13 in nominating Dennis Driver as the Republican candidate for the next Rockingham County District 4 supervisor.
Hallie Dinkel
Bridgewater
