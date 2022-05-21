What is the purpose of Virginia’s mineral and coal mining laws? Were they written to protect the environment from mining pollution? Or were they written to protect mining companies?
Let’s look at traffic laws that address things like speeding limit and parking. For a law to be effective there must be some sort of penalty for breaking that law. Virginia collects more than $200 million in fines each year from traffic offenses. Would you drive and park differently if there were no fines?
Virginia mining laws do not allow the state to fine violators. Mines that pollute the environment by discharging acid mine water and topsoil-laden runoff are issued a written violation with instructions to correct the problems by a specified date. But there’s no monetary damage assessed. Wouldn’t it be great if traffic violations carried no fine? “Gee, officer. We’re sorry we were speeding and will slow down … until the next time. Then we’ll be sorry all over again.”
Virginia mining laws were not enacted to protect people and the environment otherwise they would not give violators what unlimited “get out of jail free cards” even for the same, repetitive, violations. Virginia laws were not designed to ensure that mined lands were properly reclaimed otherwise the reclamation fund would have more than $6 million whereas the potential reclamation liability just from active mines is in excess of $200 million.
Now, who do you think Virginia mining laws were written to protect?
George Neall
Fulks Run
