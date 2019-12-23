No one is disputing the need for a new high school. How we afford it is up for debate. A small percentage of our population is against selling the golf course. A larger percentage of our population is in strong, vocal support of the new school. Ninety-nine percent plus of our community is against extreme tax increases.
We cannot have it all. I support Chris Jones. I propose we sell the golf course to a developer who may build nice retirement homes on a 9-hole course. Or, develop the whole thing. It could be a nice tax base.
Politics is a popularity contest. It is time to do the right thing for the 99%-plus, not for the few who play golf or for votes in the next election.
Learn from history and do not repeat the mistakes. Merry Christmas, Peace and goodwill to all. I love our community!
Laura Stemper
Harrisonburg
