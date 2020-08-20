This crisis has been hard on everyone, but especially for those living in developing nations. Without assistance, millions of people in places like my home country of Nigeria will go without food and medicine. Just in Africa, a failure to take action is estimated to cost anywhere from 1.8 million to 5.7 million lives. That’s why I hope Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner will co-sponsor the Support for Global Financial Institution Pandemic Response Act (S. 4139).
Under this bill, the IMF would provide nations with financial resources in order to buy the goods that they desperately need, all without costing American taxpayers a penny. Nigeria, for example, would get $16 billion dollars to weather this crisis. Caring for one’s neighbor is something that we’re all called to. That’s why I’m hopeful our senators will make a difference by supporting this bill to save lives
Charles Kwuelum
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.